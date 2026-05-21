'He went into a wheat field' - horse dramatically escapes at Southwell and gallops through town centre before being safely caught

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A horse at Southwell dramatically escaped the track following a race and ended up galloping through the town, before he was safely caught in a wheat field.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Levens Hall had finished a promising third in the mile maiden behind Harmonics under Luke Catton. However, that was just the start of what unfolded.

The three-year-old dumped Catton to the ground when they were making their way back after the contest, and then managed to find his way out of the course and onto its road linking it to the town.

Levens Hall did not stop there and went through Southwell town centre, before the saga was brought to an end when racecourse staff caught him in the field.

Southwell's clerk of the course John Holliday told Sky Sports Racing: "The jockey was unseated after the race on the way back to the horse walk. The horse broke through the rails, went across the golf course and made it onto the racecourse road. He got down through Southwell town.

"He went into a wheat field on the other side of the town before he was caught. He is apparently uninjured, but he will be checked thoroughly by the vets when he gets back. Visually, he was unscathed and hopefully, he will be completely unscathed."

Catton also emerged unscathed from the incident, which led to a short delay to the following mile fillies' maiden.

Holliday said: "You can only do so much and there's always a corner somewhere that something can happen, but it's very unusual. Luke was fine and up straight away."

The BHA stewards' report also said: "The clerk of the scales reported that Luke Catton, the rider of Levens Hall, had been unable to weigh in. The stewards were satisfied that the correct weight had been carried throughout the race and confirmed the placing of Levens Hall."

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