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'He was working a lot better than his mark' - Mick Appleby runner sheds maiden tag with 16-1 success
Sent off at 16-1, the four-year-old had shown little for Ed Bethell and in four starts for Appleby since joining the yard in August, but he put those below-par efforts behind him.
The gelding was prominent in the field of 14 and was switched to the far-side rail by Alistair Rawlinson two furlongs from home before beating the favourite and early leader Perfidia by a length and a quarter.
Rawlinson told Racing TV: "He came to us and was working well – a lot better than his mark. He just wasn't finishing his races. He had a few issues in the past and it's been all about getting him confident that he could believe he could do it.
"He went through the line strongly enough and hopefully that's the recipe he needed to go on from this now."
Vollering victorious
Vollering made a promising start for Archie Watson in the 5f novice.
Hollie Doyle guided the £58,000 to the stands' side and her mount showed a smart turn of foot to beat Angel Footsteps by two and a half lengths.
Dominant Doyle
James Doyle enjoyed a double on the card with two favourites.
Joint-favourite Skipper made light work of a long layoff to win the feature mile handicap for Wathnan Racing, before Mafting landed his second course-and-distance win for David O’Meara in the 1m2f handicap.
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Last updated
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