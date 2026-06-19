'He was within a millimetre of being killed' - relief, royalty and resilience on a day rich in human stories

When Karl Burke walked into the weighing room just over an hour before the first race, he had the air of a man who knew this was a day that mattered much more than most.

While the cups of Aidan and Joseph O'Brien had runneth over, Burke's remained empty. Fancied runners were well beaten in the meeting's first three races. None of those that followed fared any better. Fortunately, the filly was still to come.

"You've got to be happy to be here but it's been a frustrating week," said Burke, whose frustration ended when Venetian Sun became a dual Royal Ascot winner in the Commonwealth Cup.