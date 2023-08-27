'He was so brave' - Tonto's Spirit makes all to record ninth course victory

Legendary Cartmel performer Tonto’s Spirit claimed a remarkable ninth course success as he bravely won the 2m1½f handicap chase by a nose to give Anna Slack her first winner as a trainer.

Previously trained by both Slack's late father Ken and her aunt Dianne Sayer, Tonto's Spirit is also owned by her grandad Arthur.

Slack said: “It means a lot. I ride him every day at home and the whole family have all loved this horse. I was with my dad, grandad and grandma when we bought him for just £700 at Doncaster as a three-year-old.

“He was so brave there – he wasn’t in the mood to let the other horse past. I thought he was going to get beat, but he really stuck his nose down – it's great he was able to do it.”

With just two horses in training, both owned by Slack’s grandparents Arthur and Evelyn, the 23-year-old permit holder is not yet a full-time trainer but is hopeful of further success with Tonto's Spirit at his favourite track.

Slack said: “I actually work for the council full-time, so it takes a lot of commitment to do this alongside working lots of early mornings and late nights. My grandmother helps me a lot as well as my mum, boyfriend and auntie Dianne.

“It would be nice to get another win for him at Cartmel, but he will be 12 next year so we will let the horse tell us what he wants to do."

Bowen back for more

Landofsmiles won the feature Cavendish Cup Handicap Chase for Peter Bowen, ten years after the trainer's last win in the race with Ballybough Gorta.

Always travelling kindly under the trainer's son Sean, the ten-year-old repelled a strong late challenge from Dee Star to take the prize off of top weight.

Read this next:

Billy Coonan celebrates 'surreal' Amateurs' Derby win on Belgoprince for Tony Martin

'We won't be afraid to roll the dice' - no hangover for red-hot trainer Ralph Beckett

'We’re growing the business' - jumps trainer Alastair Ralph enjoys first Flat winner

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.