Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:58 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:58 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:33 Thurles

'He was only getting going late' - delight for Jack Kennedy as Zanahiyr breaks his chasing duck

Zanahiyr (Jack Kennedy, right) winning the 2m beginners chase from Aspire Tower. Thurles. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 13.02.2024
Zanahiyr wins the 2m beginners chase from Aspire TowerCredit: Patrick McCann
Play9 ran
13:33 Thurles2m ½f Chase
Distance: 2m ½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Zanahiyr
    fav7/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Aspire Tower
    5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Figaroc
    25/1

Having run into subsequent Grade 1 winner Fact To File on his chasing debut at Leopardstown, there was nothing of that calibre for Zanahiyr to contend with in the opening beginners chase, and he duly obliged in workmanlike fashion.

The Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old was kept very honest by front-running Aspire Tower under Rachael Blackmore over a trip which might be short enough for him these days, but he asserted late under Jack Kennedy to prevail by half a length.

Kennedy said: "He was only getting going late. I thought Rachael was going to quicken away from me but he knuckled down and dug in. I was keen to be forward on him and overall his jumping was good. He can step up in trip but a strongly run two suits him as well."

King of the hill

Paul Gilligan was ambitious enough to give Kings Hill an entry in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and a tilt at that remains a possibility after he justified odds-on
favouritism in decisive enough fashion in division two of the maiden hurdle under trainer's son Jack.

Gilligan, who won the 2010 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle with Berties Dream, commented: "He got there at his ease and he learned plenty being out in front like he was. He will want further on nice ground. His time of year is coming and it's good to get that out of the way."

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

Justin O'HanlonReporter

Published on 13 February 2024inReports

Last updated 16:47, 13 February 2024

iconCopy
13:33 ThurlesPlay
Horse & Jockey Beginners Chase9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Zanahiyr
    fav7/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Aspire Tower
    5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Figaroc
    25/1
more inReports
more inReports