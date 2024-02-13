'He was only getting going late' - delight for Jack Kennedy as Zanahiyr breaks his chasing duck

Having run into subsequent Grade 1 winner Fact To File on his chasing debut at Leopardstown, there was nothing of that calibre for Zanahiyr to contend with in the opening beginners chase, and he duly obliged in workmanlike fashion.

The Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old was kept very honest by front-running Aspire Tower under Rachael Blackmore over a trip which might be short enough for him these days, but he asserted late under Jack Kennedy to prevail by half a length.

Kennedy said: "He was only getting going late. I thought Rachael was going to quicken away from me but he knuckled down and dug in. I was keen to be forward on him and overall his jumping was good. He can step up in trip but a strongly run two suits him as well."

King of the hill

Paul Gilligan was ambitious enough to give Kings Hill an entry in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and a tilt at that remains a possibility after he justified odds-on

favouritism in decisive enough fashion in division two of the maiden hurdle under trainer's son Jack.

Gilligan, who won the 2010 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle with Berties Dream, commented: "He got there at his ease and he learned plenty being out in front like he was. He will want further on nice ground. His time of year is coming and it's good to get that out of the way."

