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Reportstoday
17:05 Leicester

Agony for in-running punters after leader hits low of 1.03 before rival comes from last to first to win on the line

But as Little Ted idled in front Palmarian closed and overhauled the leader a few strides from the line
Little Ted (red) idled in front and was beaten on the line by PalmarianCredit: Racing TV
Play9 ran
17:05 LeicesterFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Palmarian
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Little Ted
    fav11/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Aurelune
    10/1
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Little Ted looked set to end a 17-race losing streak after trading at 1.03 in running, only to be denied by the fast-finishing Palmarian.

Dropped in class for the mile 'confined' handicap, the Ruth Carr-trained winner, formerly owned by Godolphin, shed his maiden tag at the 13th attempt.

With a furlong to run, Palmarian still had around five lengths to make up on the 11-8 favourite Little Ted, who hit the front before beginning to idle. That allowed Palmarian to reel him in and score by half a length. 

Winning rider James Sullivan told Racing TV: "The second was idling when he got to the front but I thought he was gone as I didn't get the clearest run through. I thought second would've been a good run, but then Little Ted started pulling up in front and my lad was galloping on.

"The more he's racing the more he's relaxing into it. I knew beforehand that Little Ted can slow down when he gets in front, but fair play to my lad, he kept finding."

Little Ted (red silks) and Palmerian (green) were both at the rear of the field as the business end of the race approached
Little Ted (red silks) and Palmerian (green) were both at the rear of the field as the business end of the race approachedCredit: Racing TV
With less than a furlong to go Little Ted had streaked through to take the lead
With less than a furlong to go Little Ted had streaked through to take the lead, with Palmarian coming through three out from the railCredit: Racing TV

Hot Herrington

Michael Herrington continued his stable's hot run of form with a double.

The trainer's last 11 runners have all finished fourth or better, including five winners, three seconds and a third.

Both winners were ridden by David Probert and improved on second-placed finishes the time before. Amelia's Joy struck at 5-1 in the 6f fillies' handicap before Melissa Honey took the 6f handicap, justifying 4-5 favouritism.

Read more here:

'Ryan said he doesn't think he's ridden a better horse' - Constitution River cements superstar status with sparkling Eclipse win 

'It took so long to call' - James Owen to appeal against agonising photo-finish outcome to £100,000 handicap 

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17:05 LeicesterPlay
Appliance City Bunny 'Confined' Handicap (For Horses Which Have Not Won In 2026)9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Palmarian
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Little Ted
    fav11/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Aurelune
    10/1
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