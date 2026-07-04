Agony for in-running punters after leader hits low of 1.03 before rival comes from last to first to win on the line

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Little Ted looked set to end a 17-race losing streak after trading at 1.03 in running, only to be denied by the fast-finishing Palmarian .

Dropped in class for the mile 'confined' handicap, the Ruth Carr-trained winner, formerly owned by Godolphin, shed his maiden tag at the 13th attempt.

With a furlong to run, Palmarian still had around five lengths to make up on the 11-8 favourite Little Ted, who hit the front before beginning to idle. That allowed Palmarian to reel him in and score by half a length.

Winning rider James Sullivan told Racing TV: "The second was idling when he got to the front but I thought he was gone as I didn't get the clearest run through. I thought second would've been a good run, but then Little Ted started pulling up in front and my lad was galloping on.

"The more he's racing the more he's relaxing into it. I knew beforehand that Little Ted can slow down when he gets in front, but fair play to my lad, he kept finding."

Little Ted (red silks) and Palmerian (green) were both at the rear of the field as the business end of the race approached Credit: Racing TV

With less than a furlong to go Little Ted had streaked through to take the lead, with Palmarian coming through three out from the rail Credit: Racing TV

Hot Herrington

Michael Herrington continued his stable's hot run of form with a double.

The trainer's last 11 runners have all finished fourth or better, including five winners, three seconds and a third.

Both winners were ridden by David Probert and improved on second-placed finishes the time before. Amelia's Joy struck at 5-1 in the 6f fillies' handicap before Melissa Honey took the 6f handicap, justifying 4-5 favouritism.

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