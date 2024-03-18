'He was definitely here to run a big race' - 40-1 shot denies heavy odds-on favourite in huge upset

Conditional jockey Fergus Gillard believes Clinton Lane’s recent wind surgery played a key factor in his shock 40-1 victory in the 2m1½f maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old, who is trained by the rider’s father Mark, denied 1-4 shot All Authorized by half a length to win at the ninth attempt.

Fergus Gillard was confident of an improved run from Clinton Lane but was still slightly surprised he was able to beat his odds-on rival.

"Win I’m not sure, but he was definitely here to run a big race," Gillard told Sky Sports Racing. "He was a big price but we knew the wind op would help him massively and it was just a question of how much it did improve him."

Clinton Lane had struggled in low-grade handicaps on his previous three starts but Gillard is hopeful he can build on his maiden success.

He added: "He’s still a bit green and I know he’s run plenty, but he’s still a big, raw baby. His mind hasn’t caught up with him yet but he’s exciting. I was disappointed with his first couple of runs. He showed a bit at Wincanton and dad was persistent because he knew the horse had ability, it was just about trying to find it."

Mud-loving Mumbles

The Evan Williams-trained Mumbles continued his strong form on testing ground when landing the 2m3f handicap hurdle. The six-year-old has now won twice and finished second on his last four starts on heavy ground.

Williams was denied a double when Blackacre chased home the Jack Tudor-ridden Twp Stori in the 3m2f handicap hurdle. Success in the finale complete a double for Tudor, who had earlier helped Only Fools land the 2m3f mares' handicap hurdle.

Read these next:

Champion juvenile filly and leading 1,000 Guineas contender Opera Singer likely to miss Newmarket due to setback

Fozzy Stack eyes Doncaster and a famous Lincoln double for Chazzesmee after stylish victory in Irish Lincolnshire

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.