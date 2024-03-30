'He was bought to take us to those places' - Harry Derham eyes Punchestown festival for Brentford Hope

Harry Derham has set his sights on next month's Punchestown festival with Brentford Hope after he stormed to his biggest victory in the £50,000 two-mile hurdle series final.

The seven-year-old recorded his fifth success in eight starts for Derham, who moved on to 35 winners for the season and is looking forward to breaking new ground at Punchestown.

Derham said: "He's been an absolute star for me. We bought him because we wanted to have a Saturday horse and I honestly think he's still progressing.

"We'll go to Punchestown next. There's a two-mile handicap hurdle on day one of the festival and it'll be exciting because he was bought to take us to those places."

He added: "It was a very good performance because we planned to make the running but they went very hard. Holly was nearly running him down but he looked in control of the race the whole way."

Fighting on

Sean Bowen is not prepared to give up on his jockeys' championship aspirations after completing a double, headlined by Numitor's success in the feature £100,000 veterans' handicap chase finale.

Numitor: landed the feature for Sean Bowen and Heather Main Credit: John Grossick

The gap between Bowen and Harry Cobden was cut to 13 after success on Secret Trix in the stayers' hurdle series final, and the figure was reduced again following his victory on the Heather Main-trained ten-year-old.

"We’ll keep going until the end," Bowen said after his second winner. "For a small yard to win a pot like that is what it's all about. It's nice for them and he's a homebred, so that's massive."

Trip worthwhile

It proved a trip worthwhile for Emma Lavelle after Disco Daisy got off the mark over obstacles in the opening 2m3f maiden hurdle.

The trainer made the 340-mile round trip from her Marlborough base and praised the track for the valuable prize-money on offer.

"We like it up here," she said. "I know it's finals day, but the prize-money is great and Haydock has done a great job. I think it's well worth the trip north when it's like this."

Disco Daisy: made the trip worthwhile for Emma Lavelle Credit: John Grossick

Disco Daisy was winning for the second time after landing a Chepstow bumper last year, and Lavelle added: "We like her a lot and she could in time turn into something very decent. She was learning all the way through and it was the perfect race for her. It gave her a chance to see the hurdles and not be rushed, and she's got a big engine."

Fitting farewell

Kirkland Tellwright received a fitting tribute as he waved goodbye to the track after almost 24 years serving as clerk of the course.

The longstanding official was presented with a hamper from jockeys and received a strong ovation from those in the parade ring.

He said: "I was very touched and I had no idea it was all happening. I have mixed feelings but you've got to go at some stage and it's a young man's job. Racing has evolved and everyone is moving along and making changes – it's my time to go."

Off the mark

Trainer James Owen saddled his first course winner over jumps when One Big Bang scored by eight lengths in the 3m½f novice handicap hurdle.

