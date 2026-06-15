'He was adamant she'd win today' - trainer's filly gets off the mark after son's advice

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Thornaby Annie recorded her first victory for trainer Adrian Nicholls, with a new piece of headgear – suggested by his jockey-son Jack – working wonders.

The three-year-old had been placed in two of her five starts last season and, after being well beaten on her reappearance in April, Jack Nicholls recommended fitting a hood.

The change sparked a marked improvement, with the filly finishing runner-up at Doncaster before filling the same spot at Redcar.

With Nicholls jnr in action for his boss Karl Burke at Carlisle – where he was on the mark for Iain Jardine – Clifford Lee took over in the saddle and it proved a case of third time lucky this year for Thornaby Annie, who showed a smart turn of foot to beat Inferno by a neck.

"She's been very consistent, and I thought she'd win last year," the trainer told Racing TV. "She ran a couple of nice races at Newcastle, but it took me a bit of time to figure her out.

"She's a typical breeze-up horse, trying to do everything too quickly, hence why we've got the hood, which Jack suggested.

"Jack was adamant she'd win today, and there's no one stronger up north than Clifford, so I'm pleased. It was well deserved."

The victory was the middle leg of a treble for Lee, who also won the 7f fillies' maiden on Starlight Mirage for Burke and division one of the 5½f handicap on the Tom Tate-trained Bayraat.

Red-hot Ralph

Roaring Ralph made it five wins from his last six starts when landing the mile apprentice handicap.

The six-year-old came from last to first under Rhys Elliott, swooping late to score by a length and a half for trainer Michael Dods.

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