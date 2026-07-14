'He was a true gentleman' - Rossa Ryan lands emotional winner for Arjun Waney after brother's death

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Rossa Ryan hailed the importance of landing a winner for long-standing supporter Arjun Waney, who lost his brother Peter at the start of the month , after Jaan Ki Tukri's victory in the 6f maiden.

Ryan, who rode the Royal Ascot winner Orthodox for Jaan Ki Tukri's trainer Clive Cox, provided a timely winner for Waney when steering the colt to a four-length success at the Welsh track.

"It's really important to get one for Arjun, he sadly lost his brother a couple of weeks ago who was a big, big supporter of mine," Ryan told Sky Sports Racing. "He was a true gentleman, and it was great I could get one for Arjun there; it meant a lot."

The two-year-old, who finished ninth in the Coventry Stakes when last seen, shed his maiden tag at the fifth attempt when making all in convincing fashion.

Ryan added: "He pinged the lids and wanted to roll early, and I didn't want to fight him. He was electric out of the gates and into his stride, and two down, he was waiting for them. I think when he goes up in grade, probably a change of tactics will suit him."

That kick-started a treble for the rider, who scored on the James Fanshawe-trained Tallahassee Lassie in the 5f nursery before steering Star Velocity to victory in the 5f maiden for Ralph Beckett.

England omen?

The father of England World Cup star Noni Madueke owns Louis The Fifth, who finished runner-up to Jaan Ki Tukri in the opener.

The juvenile is one of three horses Ifeanyi Madueke has in training with Michael Bell and he will be hoping for better family fortune when England face Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The Maduekes aren't the only family with links to racing in the England squad as Reece James enjoyed a winner at Newmarket on Thursday.

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