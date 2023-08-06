'He ticks a lot of boxes' - Vauban a 6-1 favourite for the Melbourne Cup after striking Ballyroan success

Emphatic Royal Ascot handicap scorer Vauban took the step up in class in his stride as he comfortably landed the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old, who is a Grade 1 winner over hurdles, wasn't able to dictate as he had when a seven-and-a-half length winner of the Copper Horse Stakes in June, but he slotted in just behind the leaders.

He cruised upsides the pacesetters as they turned for home under a motionless Colin Keane, who asked his mount to quicken inside the final two furlongs.

Vauban strode clear of his seven rivals with Valiant King, who was second to Desert Hero in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, one and a half lengths behind in second.

Vauban: a striking winner at Naas Credit: Patrick McCann

Keane said: "He's a very straightforward horse. He jumped nicely, we went along nice and even. He was very relaxed and we know he stays well, so we got him going nice and early.

"I was delighted to get the call up. When you see him at Ascot - anyone would want to get on Vauban. His jumps record speaks for itself as well, and I'm just very privileged."

Vauban was cut to 3-1 (from 4-1) for the Lonsdale Cup at York by Paddy Power, while the same firm also trimmed his Melbourne Cup odds to 6-1 (from 7-1).

Keane added: "He ticks a lot of boxes [for the Melbourne Cup]. He stays well, he's very uncomplicated, he's won on quicker ground at Ascot and he's won on slower today."

