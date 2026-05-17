'He takes a while to get into top gear' - claimer Jack Nicholls strikes on first ride for Jedd O'Keeffe as Trojan Soldier flies home

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Trainer Jedd O'Keeffe's decision to call upon Jack Nicholls worked wonders after the jockey struck on his first ride for him on Trojan Soldier in the 2m apprentice handicap.

The four-year-old looked set to face significant traffic problems in the home straight, but the 3lb claimer sneaked through a gap on the rail in the final furlong before holding off Scottish Dancer by a neck.

Nicholls told Sky Sports Racing: "He takes a lot of stoking up and beforehand I spoke to his regular rider Jack Garritty, who said don't be afraid to kick on with three or furlongs to go as he takes a while to get into top gear.

"Once I found myself in that pocket on the rail, I knew I wasn't going to get out, so I had to hope the gap came. When it did, he was very brave to go into it as it wasn't that big, and he hit the line strongly."

Trojan Soldier continued the recent fine form of Nicholls, who is operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate for the last fortnight.

Penny cashes in

Penny Ghent got off the mark at the 27th time of asking with a 28-1 shock in the mile handicap. Her success under Lewis Edmunds gave trainer Simon Whitaker his first winner since September.

Veteran strikes

The evergreen Poet's Dawn rolled back the years for a second course-and-distance victory in the 1m2f handicap.

The 11-year-old's two-and-a-half-length success under Sean Kirrane means he has won every year since beginning his juvenile campaign for Tim Easterby in 2017.

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