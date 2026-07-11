'He suddenly came alive' - Raammee shines in John Smith's Cup under inspired Ray Dawson ride

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Ray Dawson brilliantly underlined his knack for big-race winners at York when Raammee bravely outfought his rivals to plunder the John Smith's Cup.

Dawson, trainer Roger Varian and owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum had already enjoyed notable success at May's Dante meeting when Rahiebb took the Yorkshire Cup, and the trio secured another major win in the 67th running of this £200,000 contest.

"This is big," Dawson said. "It's great to ride winners like this for my boss, Roger. We seem to be having nice winners like this every weekend. This is a massive achievement for me, which is fantastic."

Dawson sent Raammee for home early in the straight and while Hand Of God threatened to reel them in, the four-year-old fended him off to win by three-quarters of a length.

"I couldn't go the early gallop and I was further back than I wanted to be, and he's still very inexperienced," the winning rider said. "It was a big ask coming here today. He was actually half off the bridle turning for home, but when I got behind him he suddenly came alive.

"I was in front plenty long enough, but you'd have to be delighted. He's a lovely animal. I was just niggling him along, but once he got into top gear, he was always going to get there a bit sooner than I liked."

McDonald delivers

Clive Cox advertised his expertise for training sprinters with Redorange's City Walls Stakes triumph, a success that winning rider PJ McDonald believes has put the four-year-old in contention for the Nunthorpe Stakes.

The margin of a neck secured a first Listed win for Redorange, after which he was cut to 25-1 (from 33) by Paddy Power for the 5f Group 1 back on the Knavesmire at next month's Ebor festival.

McDonald said: "On any given day, the sprinters can rock up. The Nunthorpe would suit him with that fast pace and you can ride him off that. For a sprinter, he's very relaxed and straightforward, so he should have some more big days in him."

Redorange (white cap): won in a blanket finish to the City Walls Stakes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The jockey added: "It was my first time on him and I was never really in any doubt the whole way. He got into a lovely rhythm and then I've let him go. He wanted to move to that far rail, so I let him join them, and he got competitive with the right horses."

Redorange was the middle leg of a 155-1 treble for the rider. He took the mile handicap on The Lost King before capping the day with Group 3 success on Mount Atlas in the Silver Cup, with both horses trained by Andrew Balding.

"I really enjoyed that one," McDonald said after the latter's win. "He's a decent horse and rocks up all of the time and gives it a go. Today was his day.

"I didn't have to do a whole lot as the horse, like all, was really well prepared by the Kingsclere team. It's a pleasure to be part of their team. I only play a very small part in something very successful."

Like stablemate Flora Of Bermuda on Friday, The Lost King righted the wrongs of a nightmare Royal Ascot run, for him in the Buckingham Palace Stakes, with victory at York.

McDonald said: "I was really excited to ride him at Royal Ascot, but with the draw and the way it unfolded, you just had to draw a line under it and get him up the track safe and sound. I really fancied him today. I knew when I let him go at the two-pole he was going to pick up."

Cigar smokes rivals

Big Cigar returned to winning ways in the opening 6f nursery, although his length-and-a-half triumph left his connections ruing a missed opportunity.

Winning joint-trainer Peter Fahey said: "We were very disappointed after his run at Beverley, but it did give us a nice mark to do this. We were umming and ahing about entering him in the Gimcrack Stakes.

"Maybe we should've done, but there's plenty of races we can go for, and we can start looking at bigger targets."

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