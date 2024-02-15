'He showed more gears there than he ever has before' - Jack Kennedy full of praise after Albert Bartlett hopeful scores

Only three runners went to post for the Grade 3 feature novice hurdle but there was no lack of drama. While the Gordon Elliott-trained Search For Glory stretched clear to win decisively under Jack Kennedy, that does not tell the entire story.

The seven-year-old was compelled to make all and looked quite reluctant at times, particularly on the two occasions where they climbed right-handed away from the stands. That was in stark contrast to what he produced when asked to race, however, as he picked up well from before the last to take the sting out of favourite Harvard Guy, outstaying him to win by a comfortable four and a half lengths.

Kennedy said: "He did it well in the end, he just didn't enjoy being in front. Once he got to the top of the hill he didn't mind it too much, but going away from the stands he was tricky. It actually worked out well as he was always going to pick up when the other horse came to me.

"He showed more gears there than he ever has before."

Paddy Power cut the winner to 16-1 (from 20) for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Alibi passes test

It was the second leg of a double for Elliott and Kennedy after the previously disappointing Undeniable Alibi landed the 2m maiden hurdle.

The task was made easier by Willie Mullins withdrawing his two declared runners in this race, as well as all his other runners on the card after the passing of his mother Maureen.

The highly regarded son of Saint Des Saints jumped well on his hurdling debut and did enough on the run-in to hold off newcomer Whatsyourproblem by a length.

Kennedy said: "They went a nice gallop on the ground. My lad jumped and travelled. He ran around a bit in front and was a bit green but he did it nicely.

"He'd been showing a good bit at home and we'd been a bit disappointed with him. From riding him at home I thought he was a Graded horse, but he's going to have to step forward to do that."

Charlie swoops late

You might have to go a long way to find as much drama in a finish as there was in the novice handicap chase.

Those in front went off too quickly, but it still would have taken a slightly fevered imagination to conclude that none of the horses who jumped the last fence in the first three would finish in the first three, especially on the short run-in. That is what transpired, however, as front-runners Mount Frisco and Itwasfate stopped to a virtual walk while the closing Dundaniel banked the last fence and lost all momentum.

The sizeable crumbs were picked up by the Declan Queally-trained Mick Charlie , who had the momentum under Kevin Sexton when it mattered, giving the rider his second winner of the week.

Queally said: "He's won five for us now at 12 years of age. I thought the trip would be a bit sharp for him but it worked out. He has great enthusiasm."

