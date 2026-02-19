'He showed a turn of foot I didn't expect' - Paul Townend impressed as Bon Viveur caps a Closutton double

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend continued in red-hot form, landing both feature races.

Karia Des Blaises bolted up by 16 lengths in the Listed Carey Glass Irish EBF Colreevy Mares Novice Chase, while Bon Viveur landed the Grade 3 BOYLE Sports Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle for the pair.

While the winning connections are typically popular with punters, it wasn't the case this time as both winners were friendless in the market. Karia Des Blaises was a solid 5-4 favourite in the morning before going off at 3-1. Bon Viveur nearly tripled in price in the same timeframe, going from 5-1 to 14-1.

Karia Des Blaises had not got off the mark for Closutton in 11 previous starts, though she had been running a cracker before falling at the last in handicap company at Limerick in December.

It was straightforward for Townend on the six-year-old, with the pair never seeing another rival from the fifth fence onwards in the 2m5½f contest as they recorded a smooth success over Shellrunforbriggs.

"Her Limerick fall might have just crowned her as she's been very brave in the past," said Townend. "It definitely opened her eyes when she realised she had to have more respect for the fences. It's taken her a while to put it all together and I thought it was a nice performance."

Bon Viveur was the outsider of the four-runner field in his contest. However, he produced a potent turn of foot to take the lead after the last and fend off Open Secret by three-quarters of a length.

Paul Townend: solid Thursday at Thurles Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Owned by Jackie Mullins, the son of Flemensfirth looked a nice prospect when landing his maiden hurdle at Tramore, but then disappointed at Navan. But this was more like it as he relished the step up in trip under Townend.

"This is a very important owner, so it's nice to get it done," said Townend. "He's massive and covers the ground and jumps really well. I thought I was doing everything wrong by letting it turn into a sprint, but he showed a turn of foot I didn't expect."

Double for Donovan

Philip Donovan rode a 43-1 double. The 3lb claimer was seen to excellent effect on the James Fahey-trained Dancing Jeremy in the 2m2f handicap chase and Barnahash Mason, who put up a smart display in the 2m7f maiden hurdle for Jonathan Sweeney.

While River Vale looked the likely winner before falling at the last, 10-1 chance Dancing Jeremy found plenty for pressure to beat Broomfield Bijou by a length and a half.

Barnahash Mason delivered a big performance on his second start over hurdles, striding 11 lengths clear of 5-6 favourite Rusty Harkness. The Leopardstown bumper winner looks a smart prospect.

"I thought he was beaten after making a mistake at the top of the hill," said Sweeney. "Given the mistakes he made, he did it well in the end. You wouldn't be going to any other track as he isn't suited by heavy winter ground. I think he'll be better on nice ground."

First for Byrne

Lelia Byrne rode her first winner over obstacles, the 7lb claimer getting the William Harvey-trained Campbell Black up by a neck in the 2m½f ladies' handicap hurdle.

Read these next:

What comes next for Constitution Hill? Graeme Rodway on how the future might pan out for the former champion

Martin Brassil hopes 'fresh' Fastorslow will be primed for Gold Cup after skipping DRF - plus a pair of Cheltenham prospects to watch

'I wouldn’t be coming over if I didn’t think he’d be competitive' - Noel George to unleash smart Flat recruit at Kempton

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.