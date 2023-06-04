Racing Post logo
14:15 Nottingham

'He showed a lot of spark' - Cox left impressed as two-year-old Jasour lands maiden

Clive Cox: "He’ll keep progressing and hopefully he can step up in due course"
Clive Cox: "He’ll keep progressing and hopefully he can step up in due course"Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
14:15 Nottingham5f Flat, Maiden
Distance: 5fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Jasour
    fav8/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Painite
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Nazalan
    10/1

Clive Cox is happy to bide his time with Jasour after the grey got off the mark at the second attempt in the opening 5f maiden.

The two-year-old son of Havana Grey finished a neck behind Palmar Bay on his debut at Salisbury last month, but went one better when getting the better of Painite by half a length.

Cox said: "I thought he was going to win at Salisbury, but with this being a little bit of an easier track he was able to show that class we’ve been seeing at home. I was very pleased because he showed a lot of spark and is still progressing."

Cox has now registered 20 wins this year, with four coming in the past fortnight, and he is excited for the future with Jasour.

He added: "He’s been a pretty good pupil in the yard, but he’s not been away from home galloping as everything he’s done has been on the track. 

"It’s why we’re confident he’ll keep progressing and hopefully he can step up in due course, but we’ll see how he comes back before we make any decisions about what he does next."

Major drought over

Major Partnership, owned by Godolphin and trained by Saeed bin Suroor, returned to the winner's enclosure for the first time in more than three years after landing the 1m½f handicap.

The eight-year-old pulled three-quarters of a length clear of Point Lynas to win for the first time since January 2020.

Course specialist

The Mick Appleby-trained Eponina recorded a fourth course-and-distance success when landing the 1m½f fillies’ handicap under Theodore Ladd.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 4 June 2023Last updated 17:31, 4 June 2023
