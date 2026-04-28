'He showed a good bit of class' - Gosdens' runner cut to 20-1 for Derby after impressive trial win

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Marc Chan could be set for another crack at the Betfred Derby after the promising Saxon Street maintained his unbeaten record in the Blue Riband Trial.

He earned a quote of 20-1 (from 66) from the race sponsors for the Classic in which his Hong Kong-based owner had the ill-fated Stanhope Gardens finish fifth last year.

Saxon Street, who made a winning debut in novice company at Chelmsford in December, won by a ready two and a half lengths under William Buick and joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: "It was a big jump coming here off a novice win last year, and he's very much learning on the job, but when William asked him, he picked up nicely.

"He should stay a mile and a half without a problem. We'll have to decide whether we go straight over that trip or stay at a mile and a quarter next time. There's a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and the Derby, but that was a nice performance for his first run of the year."

Buick added on Racing TV: "From my perspective, I was delighted with him. He coped with everything really well and showed a good bit of class.

"He handled going downhill round Tattenham Corner very well, which the good ones usually do. It's a long way to the first Saturday in June from here, but he'll improve plenty for it."

Four days after his Action had finished fourth at 4-6 in the Classic Trial at Sandown, Aidan O'Brien had to settle for the same position here with 4-5 favourite New Zealand.

'Wonderful job'

Epsom's meeting was staged a week late, after a breakdown in the watering system forced a seven-day postponement.

Irrigation was possible only from last Tuesday and finished on the eve of racing. Andrew Cooper admitted that turning what had been "very quick" ground into "something acceptable" had been his greatest challenge since becoming clerk of the course in 1996.

Andrew Cooper: faced a challenge to get Epsom ready for Tuesday's meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Thady Gosden said the clerk had "done a wonderful job" after watching Runman win the mile novice.

"He enjoyed that ground," said the joint-trainer after the 1-12 shot had been pushed along by Oisin Murphy to maintain his unbeaten record.

"It was only his second start and he was still learning. He'll come on plenty for that. I hope he'll keep improving."

Night ride

Night Breeze won the Great Metropolitan Handicap for Ian Williams, just two days after finishing fourth at Musselburgh, 420 miles away.

"It's always a little bit difficult when they've run 48 hours before, but he didn't appear to have a tough race," said the trainer.

"He ate all his dinner up last night and was fresh and well this morning, so we made the decision to send him. And obviously I'm glad we did."

Friar remembered

Epsom also staged the Betfred 'In Celebration of Mark Friar' Handicap, named in memory of the Racing Post's production editor, who died last year. Friar's friends, family and former colleagues were on hand to watch the Ian Williams-trained Shafdar deny Sweet Reward when winning by three-quarters of a length.

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