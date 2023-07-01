'He showed a bit of class' - Clive Cox unleashes exciting juvenile at Windsor

Clive Cox's smart sprinters Golden Horde, Tis Marvellous and Snazzy Jazzy won in novice company at Windsor and Shagraan could emerge as another top prospect after his decisive victory.

The two-year-old son of Sioux Nation took a major step forward from his Haydock debut seventh to power home ahead of 11-10 favourite Macanudo from the front under William Cox.

The jockey later doubled up when Glamorous Breeze landed the closing 5f handicap for Christopher Mason.

"He's taken a big step forward from his Haydock run and he showed a bit of class," the trainer said. "We thought he was a horse who could run in a decent grade and he's shown that there.

"We'll stay at six furlongs for now. Windsor is a nice, sharp track and he was always travelling smoothly and picked up really well. He'll come forward again for that."

Victory continues a good spell for the Lambourn trainer, who had a winner at Leicester on Thursday and Newmarket on Friday.

Good day

Andrew Balding had winners at four tracks on Saturday, including with a David Probert-ridden double at Windsor.

Alsakib held off the fast-finishing Elnajmm to win the £40,000 novice over a mile before Sudden Ambush similarly won by a narrow advantage in the following 1m handicap.

