'He seems to have found his niche since switching to fences' - Rickety Bridge maintains unbeaten chasing record

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Rickety Bridge maintained his unbeaten record over fences with victory in the 3m2f handicap chase for trainer Paul Nicholls and jockey Freddie Gingell.

Sitting behind the front-running Time To Bite, who looked to have the favourite in a spot of bother before the turn for home, Rickety Bridge outstayed his main market rival in the straight to score by five and a half lengths from Snipe, who stayed on to take the runner-up spot.

Unreliable at times over hurdles, Rickety Bridge has taken well to fences and was following up a course-and-distance win on his chasing debut three weeks ago.

Nicholls said: "He seems to have found his niche since switching to fences. He has endless stamina and just keeps galloping, and we'll now have a bit of fun with him during the summer.

"There is a three-mile-two-furlong novice chase here on June 12 which he may go for, then he'll have a little break before we make a plan for the autumn."

There will be no runners at Royal Ascot next month for Nicholls, however.

He said: "We'll just have a couple of social days this year – we only ever really ran anything when Meg was riding."

Newland cashing in

Richard Newland and Jamie Insole were on target with Lady Kara , who won the 2m1f mares' novice hurdle, a Great British Bonus race.

Newland is the owner, breeder and joint-trainer of the five-year-old, and Insole said his training partner had been keen to target GBB races with horses he has bred himself.

Insole said: "The good thing about the GBB bonuses is that they pay the trainer, owner and breeder, and in this case Richard is all three.

"She went to Goffs before her last two races and didn't reach her reserve but it's paid dividends – she's probably made Richard about £50,000 since"

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