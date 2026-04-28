'He said to me he'd like to breed a winner before he dies and we're over the moon' - dream realised for 84-year-old owner with 50-1 shot

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Owner John Waterfall wanted to breed a winner before he died and the 84-yeaar-old's dream came true when Izzy Fast won at 50-1.

Trained by Charlie McBride, the four-year-old was beaten on her two starts last autumn over a mile but had wintered well to shed her maiden tag under Silvestre de Sousa in the 6f maiden.

"John has never bred a winner," McBride said. "He said to me he really would like to breed one before he dies, and we're over the moon.

"Hand on heart I did not back the filly because I felt that it might be too big of an ask, but I said to the owner she would run well and that I thought he should avail himself of the 100-1 that was available last night."

"It wasn't expected as I did think the race was difficult and we were taking on an expensive horse from Mr Haggas," McBride said. "I would have been happy if she had been third and I thought we would be in the first three.

"I think [runner-up] Creative Queen had a hard race to try and beat her, but mine travelled well throughout."

Maiden win

Karios returned from a 196-day break to outrun his odds when winning the 1m2f handicap at 28-1.

The three-year-old, who was well beaten in his four starts for James Ferguson, was making his stable debut for Matt Crawley and made the required improvement to shed his maiden tag under Warren Fentiman.

More reports:

'He showed a good bit of class' - Gosdens' runner cut to 20-1 for Derby after impressive trial win

Green machine continues to roll as Dolmalan and Zayida post Classic trial successes for in-form Aga Khan Studs at Chantilly

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