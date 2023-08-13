'He really, really likes winning' - dream team Neil Callan and James Tate strike again as Cloud Cover finally shines

James Tate and Neil Callan's red-hot form when combining this year continued with Cloud Cover's narrow victory in the 7f fillies' handicap.

The 11-4 favourite held on to win by a neck under Callan, which took the trainer and jockey's strike-rate when joining forces in 2023 to 30 per cent. Only Rossa Ryan has a better strike-rate this term for the Newmarket trainer.

"Neil is a rider who really, really likes winning which makes it great when teaming up with him," said Tate.

It was a breakthrough victory for the daughter of Night Of Thunder and a 30th this campaign for Tate, who is now two winners shy of equalling last year's tally.

"She's a filly we've liked for a while, but she's just taken her time to get to know what to do," he added. "She was a little bit green but fortunately she got her head down on the line. I'd be disappointed if there isn't more to come from her as she's a lengthy, scopey filly."

It was the second leg of a double for Callan, who took the opening 1m1½f handicap on the David Evans-trained She's A Mirage.

Burke's juvenile delight

Karl's Burke fine season with his juveniles continued when Media Shooter landed the 6f novice.

The son of Advertise's half-length success took the trainer's strike-rate with two-year-olds in 2023 to 25 per cent.

