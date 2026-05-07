'He really knuckles down' - Hurricane Bay keeps Lucy Wadham's storming start to the new jumps season going

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Hurricane Bay enhanced Lucy Wadham's flying start to the new jumps campaign when impressively taking the 2m4f handicap chase.

The ten-year-old had been beaten a combined 117 lengths in four completed starts last term, as well as pulling up in two other runs. However, he bounced back to his best with a four-and-three-quarter length success under Tom Cannon.

It was a second course victory for Hurricane Bay, who was Wadham's second winner from just three runners so far this season.

Cannon told Racing TV: "He likes the track. I thought his last run at Market Rasen over further was pretty good, but he just weakened after the last fence. I was hoping for a good run today and he won nicely.

"Once you get racing, he really knuckles down. When he got to the front, he was just waiting for the others. He likes it at this time of year too. It can be up 10lb, down 1lb in the handicap game sometimes, but I think he could be competitive in similar company again."

Top team

Johnny Burke and James Owen enhanced their fine record as a duo when Mermaids Cave took the 2m3½f mares' handicap hurdle for the second year running.

The seven-year-old took the contest by four lengths last year, but impressively bettered that as she struck by ten lengths. She took Burke and Bowen's strike-rate when teaming up to 29 per cent.

Course lover strikes

Braganza Bay got back to winning ways with a third course and distance victory in the 3m1f handicap hurdle.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more