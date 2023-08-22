Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:25 Bath

'He really is a little dude' - Ed Dunlop's fantastic season continues with success for remarkable Mini Magna

Ed Dunlop: recorded his 52nd win of the season at Bath on Wednesday
Ed Dunlop: recorded his 52nd win of the season at Bath on WednesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker
Ed Dunlop said Mini Magna "must have a heart as big as his body" after the smallest horse he has ever trained belied both his stature and 4,000gns sale tag to claim the 5f novice.

The two-year-old son of Magna Grecia, who was winning for the second successive time, broke sharply from the stalls and produced a commanding front-running display to notch Dunlop’s 52nd win of the year.

Dunlop said: "He really is a little dude this horse. He's tiny, but very tough, and he's definitely getting better with racing. He's the smallest horse I've ever trained but he must have a heart as big as his body – I’m really pleased for him. 

"He's actually very well bred. We picked him up for 4,000gns but he has a lovely pedigree – it’s not his fault he's small!"

He added: "The horses have been in great form and the two-year-olds are winning now. They're all in the right place at the moment and it's been a fantastic year so far."

Wednesday’s success was an emotional one for the winning trainer as the gelding carried the colours of his late father, John Dunlop.

He said: "These are my father’s colours that he runs in, which brings back great memories of lots of good horses that ran for him in these silks."

Loughnane doubles up

Billy Loughnane stretched his lead at the top of the apprentice jockeys championship to eight after recording a double.

The first of his two wins came aboard Lusaka in the 1m6f handicap, before he teamed up with his father Mark to ride Ciotog to victory in the following mile handicap.

Raph McCallReporter
Published on 23 August 2023Last updated 19:09, 23 August 2023
