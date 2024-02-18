Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:20 MusselburghHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:20 MusselburghHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:35 Punchestown

'He never missed a beat the whole way' - Where It All Began continues Gordon Elliott's Grand National Trial dominance

Where It All Began (Jack Kennedy) winners of the Grand National Trial Listed Handicap Chase. Punchestown Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 18.02.2024
Where It All Began: winner of the Grand National Trial at Punchestown under Jack KennedyCredit: Patrick McCann
Play15 ran
14:35 Punchestown3m 3f Chase, Listed Handicap
Distance: 3m 3fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    13Where It All Began
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    15We'llhavewan
    fav5/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    12Clonmeen
    10/1

Gordon Elliott's stranglehold on the QuinnBet Grand National Trial continued as the novice Where It All Began gave the trainer his fifth win in the contest in the last seven runnings and third victory in a row.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the son of Yeats was winning over fences for the first time and proved well suited by the step up in trip. 

Paul Townend went for home after the second last on 5-4 favourite We'llhavewan, but Elliott's charge had all the answers as he stayed on relentlessly to lead after the last and run out a 16-length winner.

Kennedy, successful in this race for Elliott on Folsom Blue in 2018 and Death Duty two years ago, justified the decision to choose Where It All Began over a couple of well-established staying chasers from the same stable. 

He said: "He jumped great and never missed a beat the whole way. It looked turning for home that I would only be third, but then his stamina really began to kick in and while he is not reliant on heavy ground a test of stamina is what he wants. He had been running well and threatening to do something like that." 

Read these next:

'All she wants to do is win races' - Cheltenham dream alive for Springtime Promise after gutsy Grade 2 success 

'I couldn't understand the price' - handicapper wins for second time in 17 days for four-horse trainer 

'He has a lot of class' - Giovinco gears up for Cheltenham with impressive win but festival target remains unclear 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

Justin O'HanlonReporter

Published on 18 February 2024inReports

Last updated 16:03, 18 February 2024

iconCopy
14:35 PunchestownPlay
QuinnBet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase (Listed Race)15 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    13Where It All Began
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    15We'llhavewan
    fav5/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    12Clonmeen
    10/1
more inReports
more inReports