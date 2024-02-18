'He never missed a beat the whole way' - Where It All Began continues Gordon Elliott's Grand National Trial dominance

Gordon Elliott's stranglehold on the QuinnBet Grand National Trial continued as the novice Where It All Began gave the trainer his fifth win in the contest in the last seven runnings and third victory in a row.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the son of Yeats was winning over fences for the first time and proved well suited by the step up in trip.

Paul Townend went for home after the second last on 5-4 favourite We'llhavewan, but Elliott's charge had all the answers as he stayed on relentlessly to lead after the last and run out a 16-length winner.

Kennedy, successful in this race for Elliott on Folsom Blue in 2018 and Death Duty two years ago, justified the decision to choose Where It All Began over a couple of well-established staying chasers from the same stable.

He said: "He jumped great and never missed a beat the whole way. It looked turning for home that I would only be third, but then his stamina really began to kick in and while he is not reliant on heavy ground a test of stamina is what he wants. He had been running well and threatening to do something like that."

