'He might pitch up for the Queen Alexandra' - Royal Ascot not Cheltenham clues abound as Stavvy strikes for Jane Chapple-Hyam

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

There may not have been an obvious Cheltenham Festival clue at Southwell but 2m bumper winner Stavvy took a major step towards Royal Ascot with a highly impressive nine-length success.

The four-year-old gave trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam a first jumps winner after making all under Bryony Frost for a comfortable victory and the Newmarket trainer was immediately excited by his prospects as a stayer on the Flat.

"We'll school him but I think if you got very heavy going at the Saturday at Royal Ascot he might pitch up for the Queen Alexandra," the trainer told Sky Sports Racing. "It'll be nice for the owners who have had to be patient as they bought him as a yearling and he's a four-year-old now.

"I'm a Flat person really but this has been good fun over the winter and I've enjoyed the challenge. The stable staff have worked hard so this was nice for everyone. I thought he'd handle this nice flat track as he ran well at Doncaster."

Imperial rules on debut

Imperial Bede beat high-profile Cheltenham hopes Il Est Francais and Irish Point when trained in France and he made a winning chasing debut for Jonjo O'Neill and JP McManus in the 2m4f handicap chase.

The 15-8 chance made all to defeat favourite Sageburg County by 13 lengths and jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jr said: "The step back to two and a half helped him, he handled the ground and, on the whole, he jumped well. His French form was good but he's had his issues and been disappointing. Maybe fences will bring out the best in him."

Read more:

'That was good enough for a Supreme' - Tullyhill as short as 5-1 for festival opener after dominant display

'A test of stamina is what he wants' - Where It All Began continues Gordon Elliott's Grand National Trial dominance

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content