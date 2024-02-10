'He might never come across a horse as good as this fellow' - Answer To Kayf kicks off double for Terence O'Brien

The journey from Carrigtwohill to Naas was certainly a worthwhile one for Terence O'Brien, as the Cork trainer won with his two runners on the card, both ridden by John Shinnick, who was riding his second career double.

Progressive novice Answer To Kayf was the first to strike in a well-contested auction novice hurdle. The Kayf Tara gelding, second in a Grade 2 at Limerick over Christmas, put in a terrific round of jumping and stayed on strongly up the hill to score by just over a length from Captain Cody, one of two runners for Willie Mullins in the race, which was something that concerned O'Brien beforehand.

He said: "We hoped after his Limerick run he'd be good enough to win a race like this, but when I saw Willie had two in the race I was more than a bit worried! But he's twice the horse he was. Eighteen months ago he couldn't win a six-year-old maiden for novice riders at Wexford. He had problems with his hocks but he has come in from grass sound and hasn't taken a lame step since.

"The final of this series at Punchestown is the ultimate aim but we can dream too and go to Cheltenham. I've given him an entry in the Albert Bartlett and he might get one in the Martin Pipe too. His owner Denis O'Connor has been a great supporter of mine and he might never come across a horse as good as this fellow. We'll see how he comes out of this."

The double was completed by Whiskeywealth in the opportunity handicap hurdle. The son of Yeats was taking advantage of a 12lb lower mark over hurdles, but had shown his ability at Thurles in December when he was denied possible victory by a fall two out.

O'Brien said: "He was probably going to win when he fell at Thurles and we might have overfaced him over fences at Fairyhouse last time in the Joan and Dan Moore. I still think he's better over fences and there's a good prize in him. We might go for a Listed handicap chase at Gowran next month all going well."

Allegorie returns to form

Allegorie De Vassy was cut to 7-2 (NRNB) (from 5) for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham by the sponsors after returning to winning ways in the Listed BBA Ireland Opera Hat Mares Chase under Paul Townend.

Townend took his time as his mount belatedly found some jumping rhythm and kept on best from the last to beat old rival Riviere D'Etel by four lengths.

Allegorie De Vassy: cut for the mares' chase at Cheltenham Credit: Donall Farmer

Winning trainer Willie Mullins was not getting carried away though. He said: "I thought it was a good performance considering how she jumped early on.

"It wasn't really until the fourth-last that she started to jump and get into a rhythm. We might have been lucky too because the two in front seemed to take each other on, and we were tackling a mare that had spent a lot of energy."

Eagle shows claws in opener

The opening juvenile rated hurdle on this card has a quite remarkable record as four of the previous five winners of the Boodles Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham have come out of the race.

The consensus may have been the streak would be ended when overnight favourite Lark In The Mornin was taken out, but there might have been some second thoughts after the consistent Eagle Fang ran out a decisive winner under Phillip Enright for trainer Bill Durkan.

"He's bumped into some smart horses. He'd want it soft and I'd like to see some rain but the Boodles has been the plan for some time," said assistant trainer Gary Bannon. The son of Free Eagle was cut to 12-1 (NRNB) (from 25) by Paddy Power for the Boodles.

