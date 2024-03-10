Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:10 Kelso

'He might just have a nice spring' - Nicky Richards warms up for Ultima bid with a winner

Nells Son records a sixth career win
Nells Son records a sixth career winCredit: GROSSICK RACING
Play4 ran
14:10 Kelso2m 1f Chase, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m 1fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Nells Son
    fav8/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Go Boy
    6/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Backbyjet
    12/1

Nicky Richards had already had a pleasing day with Famous Bridge making the cut for the Ultima Handicap Chase before Nells Son provided the trainer with a winner with his final runner before the Cheltenham Festival.

Nells Son was runner-up at Kelso last month but went one better in the 2m1f novice handicap chase under Danny McMenamin.

Nells Son was giving 12lb to Go Boy but scored by 12 lengths over that last-time-out winner to record his third victory at Kelso and his first at the track since landing a Grade 2 novice hurdle in March 2022.

“He jumped well and to give credit to the horse, he’s probably a different class to them a little bit,” said Richards. 

“On softer ground two miles is maybe far enough for him. On a bit of good ground he probably gets two and a half [miles] well. Hopefully he might just have a nice spring.”

The nine-year-old has form figures of 1122 at Ayr and could return to that venue for next month’s Scottish Grand National meeting. 

“There’s also Perth the week after and there’s a couple of nice races up there, so there’s things to think about,” said Richards. “He’s getting nicely educated and I think he’ll make a lovely handicapper next season.”

Just two of Famous Bridge’s 22 rivals in Tuesday’s Ultima will carry less weight than the 16-1 shot, who unseated Sean Quinlan in Haydock’s Grand National Trial when last seen. 

Richards said: “You’re better down where he is than up in the skies with the big boys. I hope they just keep getting a bit of rain. If he gets in a good rhythm, I think he’ll run a very good race.

“I’d say he was very unlucky at Haydock. I know it was a fair way from home but he was going very well and he’d won two nice handicaps there earlier in the season. He’s a progressive horse and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.”

McMenamin was denied a double on Dare To Shout, who was beaten half a length by Shoeshine Boy in the 3m2f handicap hurdle.

Myretown makes amends

Myretown wins the 2m5f maiden hurdle for Ahoy Senor's connections
Myretown wins the 2m5f maiden hurdle for Ahoy Senor's connectionsCredit: Andrew R Parker andrew@grossick,GROSSICK RACING

Myretown made amends for falling at the final hurdle when leading at Ayr last time to get off the mark at the fourth attempt under rules.

The Lucinda Russell-trained seven-year-old justified odds-on favouritism in the 2m5f maiden hurdle under Derek Fox, who was wearing the same silks he will don when riding stablemate Ahoy Senor in Thursday’s Ryanair Chase.

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 10 March 2024inReports

Last updated 17:37, 10 March 2024

iconCopy
