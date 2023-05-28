'He means an awful lot to me - he put me on the map' - 13-year-old Hunters Call retired after final victory for Olly Murphy

Olly Murphy paid tribute to yard favourite Hunters Call, who at the age of 13 gave the trainer and his owners one final chance to roar him home when taking the 2m3f handicap hurdle before retirement.

Hunters Call, who landed a Grade 3 handicap hurdle on his first start for Murphy in 2017, hadn't graced the winner's enclosure since November 2021 but showed plenty of grit under Alice Stevens to retake the lead after being headed.

Watching from Villa Park, Murphy said: "I'm sick as a dog that that I'm not at Fontwell – I'm actually at Aston Villa today – but I'm chuffed to bits for him.

"He gave me my first big winner when I started training six years ago and put me on the map. He's been a tricky horse to train, with niggly little injuries, and to win with him today at the age of 13 is very special.

"I know it's only a handicap hurdle in the summer, but he means an awful lot to me and he's brought a lot of people an awful lot of enjoyment. To win a race and retire a horse healthy and sound is extremely special to me, his owners and my team.

"He'll have a long and happy retirement now and hopefully plenty of years left doing what he loves to do."

After victory on his debut for Murphy at Ascot, Hunters Call picked up an injury that put him on the sidelines for more than two and a half years, but he was nursed back to full health and went on to win three more times.

"To be winning off 131 just shows the size of the engine he has," Murphy added. "I always said before he got injured, when he was due to run in the Coral Cup [in 2018], he could be a proper Graded horse. Unfortunately injuries got in his way, but that's horses for you.

"I'd like to give a special mention to Holly Tetsil, who has looked after him since day one when he came to me and devoted her life to him.

"Racing gets plenty of bad publicity, but horses racing with the enthusiasm he does at the age of 13, and the love, care and attention he's had from his owners, staff and everyone along the way has been second to none. These are the sorts of stories that should be promoted for our sport among national newspapers."

