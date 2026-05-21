'He loves this place' - Evocative Spark proves too electric for his rivals for fourth track success

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Evocative Spark enhanced his awesome track record when striking at the course for the fourth time in the 6f handicap.

The John Riches-trained seven-year-old had already struck twice at the North Yorkshire venue this year and made it three wins from his last four starts when scoring by a length and a quarter under Sean Kirrane.

It took Evocative Spark's Catterick record to four wins from five starts, but it was his first win over the sprint trip at the track.

Kirrane told Racing TV: "He loves this place. He won once around here last year and then basically fell from what was quite a stiff handicap mark. He ended up capitalising on it here a couple of times and had a really good start to the year too.

"He wouldn't want too long a home straight and wants a pace to aim at, which are the two things you get here. It suits him down to the ground."

Scott strikes

Apprentice jockey Poppy Scott struck on her first ride since February when Analogical landed the 1m4f handicap after surviving a stewards' inquiry.

It was a first winner of the year for Scott, who took her strike-rate when teaming up with trainer Sir Mark Prescott to 29 per cent.

In-form rider

Jack Nicholls continued his purple patch when The Tunguska Event thrillingly held on in the 6f apprentice handicap.

Nicholls guided the John and Sean Quinn-trained three-year-old to a neck success to take his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 27 per cent.

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