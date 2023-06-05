'He loves it there' - double delight for Easterby as Barney's Bay ends long losing streak

Barney's Bay bounced back to his best when ending a long losing streak with a narrow success in the 6f handicap.

The five-year-old had not won in 27 starts since landing a course-and-distance handicap in May 2021, but ended that losing streak with a head victory under David Allan.

Winning trainer Tim Easterby said: "I'm delighted with him. It's been a long time without him winning, but he's been running in some good races and was unlucky on a fair few occasions. He was a course-and-distance winner previously and showed us he loves it there."

Barney's Bay could make a swift reappearance at Catterick on Saturday, but Easterby is keen for the son of Cable Bay to return to Thirsk in the near future.

Easterby added: "He won't be going up that high in the handicap after winning that and we will keep looking for races at Thirsk for him."

Bollin Margaret brought up a double for trainer and jockey with success in the 1m4f handicap.

Impressive success

William Haggas added to his brilliant course record when Je Ne Sais Quoi ran out an impressive winner of the 6f maiden under Cieren Fallon.

The daughter of Dandy Man's victory took the Newmarket trainer's career strike-rate at the track to 28 per cent.

Super sub

Shane Gray came in for a winning spare ride when guiding Menelaus to success in the mile handicap.

The Mick and David Easterby-trained four-year-old had been set to be ridden by Joanna Mason, but she suffered a leg injury on the gallops at their yard on Monday morning.

Dora swoops late

The David O'Meara-trained Dora Milaje maintained her unbeaten record when swooping late for victory in the mile novice.

