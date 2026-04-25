'He loved it out there' - Strike Red hits back to go one better than last year in the King Richard III Cup

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Strike Red went one better than last year to land the King Richard III Cup in a narrow finish at odds of 12-1.

Ridden by Warren Fentiman, the Richard and Peter Fahey-trained eight-year-old had gone 15 starts without a win but had run with credit in that time, including when second in this race last year and the Stewards’ Cup.

The field of 13 split into two groups, but Strike Red stayed near the middle before coming up the centre to finish strongly and hold off the favourite Prince Of India by a neck.

Fentiman told Sky Sports Racing: “There was a decent pace early on and when they split into two I was sort of in the middle and didn’t know which way to go.

“He picked up when I asked him and he won well. Hopefully he has another in him. All his form is maybe on the slower side but he loved it out there.”

It was winner number 60 for the 3lb claimer, who added: “I had a brilliant year last year and went through my 7lb and 5lb claims quite quickly. I’m glad to ride for the boss and lucky enough it was a winner.”

First turf winner for Rix

Oli Rix, who began training in December, has had two winners on the all-weather but got off the mark on turf as Mr Macartney won the 5f maiden.

The 11-1 chance had finished fourth at Wolverhampton on debut earlier this month but had no issues switching surfaces, taking the lead a furlong out and winning by three-quarters of a length.

Read more reaction to Saturday's racing:

Paul Nicholls: 'Some fantastic lads have been through Ditcheat but I always thought Dan was going to be the one'

'I think he could do it' -Sean Bowen has support of colleagues in hunt for McCoy's records, but what does Sir AP think?

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