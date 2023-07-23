'He looks exceptional - I've already got an eye on Aintree' - hot prospect completes big treble for Gary Hanmer

Gary Hanmer extended a phenomenal spell with an 89-1 treble at Stratford to take his record to six winners from 11 runners in the last two weeks.

Minella Rescue was heavily backed for the 2m½f bumper following the success of Bright Sunbird in the 3m2½f handicap hurdle and Sir Tivo in the 2m1f handicap chase and the five-year-old won stylishly on his yard debut under title-chasing jockey Sean Bowen.

He was bought for £55,000 after finishing third at Tipperary when last seen for Terence O'Brien in May and showed plenty of ability to sprint clear of previous winner Thirtyfour Thirty in the closing stages. It means Hanmer's last four runners have all scored, with Lockdown Lass winning a handicap at Doncaster on Saturday evening.

The Cheshire-based trainer said: "They're all doing well so don't stop the bus. It's been super, we haven't been doing a great deal differently but things just seem to have clicked into place. I'm absolutely delighted.

"Minella Rescue looks exceptional. He was recommended to me by some good scouts and Terence was also very complimentary. I think he's everything they've said he'd be. I've got my eye on the bumper at Aintree but we'll take it day by day so we'll see.

"We've schooled him and he jumps well but I don't want to run over hurdles until we've exhausted the bumper route. It's very exciting."

Luck change

Gold Link unseated at the second fence at Worcester on Thursday but enjoyed better luck three days later when taking the 2m3½f handicap chase by eight lengths. The Emma Lavelle-trained winner was recording a deserved first success having finished second on six of his previous ten starts.

