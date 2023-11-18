Facile Vega 3-1 for the Arkle after impressive chase debut win in hot race at Navan

Facile Vega , a multiple Grade 1 winner over hurdles and in bumpers, made the ideal start to his chasing career with victory in the 2m1f beginners' chase at Navan on Saturday.

Making his first start since landing the Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in April, Facile Vega was sent off the 8-15 favourite to get off the mark at the first time of asking and was well on top at the line.

After a mistake at the first fence, Facile Vega settled into a prominent position behind runaway leader Saint Felicien but it was when rider Paul Townend allowed his partner to take closer order at the fourth-last that his jumping improved.

He was especially good at the second-last and was neat at the final fence with the race safely in the bag, with Townend confident there would be plenty of improvement to follow.

"It was a messy old race but I suppose he learned plenty," said Townend. "When we started racing down the straight he came alive for me and the jump at the second-last was what he's been showing me at home.

"He'll come on plenty for it but the bit I liked was at the end of the race and he showed me plenty. He seems to be maturing the whole time and hopefully this can be a profitable season for him."

Coral cut Facile Vega to to 3-1 (from 4) for the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Bob Olinger 'looked back to his old self' in Lismullen win

Bob Olinger registered a first win since he was gifted victory by the final fence fall of Galopin Des Champs in the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Chase at last year's Cheltenham Festival with an eyecatching success in the Grade 2 Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.

A two-time festival winner, Bob Olinger was second in the Lismullen 12 months ago but failed to feature at the finish in two subsequent starts last season.

Making his first start since the end of January, Bob Olinger cruised into contention under Rachael Blackmore and was still hard on the bridle coming over the second-last.

Bob Olinger (right) lands the Lismullen Hurdle from Zanahiyr at Navan Credit: Caroline Norris

Blackmore launched her challenge between Home By The Lee and Zanahiyr and took up the running shortly after the last. However, he was joined again by Zanahiyr and push had to come to shove. Bob Olinger knuckled down, found extra and stretched a length clear of the runner-up to set up a host of possible options.

"I was pretty nervous throughout," said winning trainer Henry de Bromhead. "When you see what he's doing at home and not replicating it at the track, it's lovely to see him go and do something nice.

"He looks back to his old self today and Rachael was brilliant on him. A lot of work has gone into him and it's a big team and there's a lot of people to thank, but in fairness to Robbie Power, he's done a lot of work on him."

On future plans, De Bromhead added: "Now we can start making plans. He shows so much pace at home and on the track and all options are open."

The winner was cut to 33-1 (from 40) for the Stayers' Hurdle in March and 25 -1 (from 40) for the Ryanair Chase with Paddy Power.

De Bromhead and Blackmore landed another Grade 2 when Captain Guinness gained back-to-back wins in the Bar One Racing Fortria Chase, beating Riviere D'Etel for the second year running.

Read more . . .

