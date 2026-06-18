'He looked like he’d never race again' - John Gosden hails 'extraordinary' Trawlerman after Gold Cup epic

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John Gosden was full of pride after Trawlerman came back from the brink to narrowly go down by his sword in an epic Ascot Gold Cup described as one of the best races of the meeting by the trainer.

Gosden hadn't thought Trawlerman would even run this season because of a rare eye problem that has resulted in him becoming sensitive to sunlight and bright lights, a condition that forced him to wear goggles in his work at home and in the parade ring.

But the eight-year-old was able to make his first appearance of the season in defence of his 2025 crown and, although he was just edged out, Gosden was thrilled to be able to just get him back on a racecourse.

He said: "I’m proud. Having been sick and never looked like he’d ever race again, it’s quite extraordinary. With this horse, we thought, 'What are we going to do with him?’

"He was in agony at Easter, and we were unable to train him, so we had to leave him alone. We’ve only managed to train him in the last short period of time, so what a horse to be able to do that.

"He was in some pain, but these goggles have helped, and the vets have done an amazing job. We’ll get him home and get them back on again."

Trawlerman: wearing the protective goggles that got him back on track Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Trawlerman had been in the intensive care unit over the Easter weekend and was unable to take in a prep run before coming to the royal meeting, something that Gosden believes played a factor in his close defeat.

He said: "To do what Trawlerman did, off no race or prep work and with a limited preparation time, was unbelievable. He just got caught in the last ten yards, and the lack of a prep run has cost him. Going a mile and a quarter on the July course is not the same as having a two-mile prep run at Sandown.”

Gosden, who also trains third-placed Sweet William, described it as a race for the ages.

He said: "I’m proud of the horse, because he’s putting it up to them. Scandinavia came, and George Scott’s horse [Caballo De Mar] came, and Trawlerman was putting up a fight. In the last ten yards, Ryan’s [Moore] gone for it and this lad has only been beaten a head.

"It was the most exciting race to watch between two phenomenal stayers. When the staying division is like that, it’s beyond excitement. We’ve had the two best races of the meeting in two Group 1s on Wednesday [Prince of Wales’s] and Thursday."

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