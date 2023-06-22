'He looked like he had no chance' - 50-1 Witch Hunter causes another upset under Jamie Spencer

Jamie Spencer rode his first Royal Ascot winner since 2018 as he got Richard Hannon’s outsider Witch Hunter up late to cause another shock on the third day of the royal meeting.

Spencer found all 28 of his rivals ahead of him approaching the two-furlong pole on the 50-1 shot, who had been winless in seven starts since landing an all-weather handicap off a 6lb lower mark at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day.

The four-year-old had been 125-1 with some firms on Thursday morning, but surged home under Spencer to win by three-quarters of a length from Croupier.

Victory ended Spencer’s five-year wait for a Royal Ascot winner with the two-time champion jockey’s last winner coming on Pallasator for Gordon Elliott in the Queen Alexandra.

“I wasn’t drawn well. He was an outsider but he’d been running well on the all-weather and I often find horses that have been on the all-weather can perform here,” Spencer told ITV racing.

“I followed Frankie thinking I might finish fifth or sixth, but after the two I came back on the bridle and thought I’m going a bit better than that.”

Spencer was adding the 7f handicap to a Royal Ascot CV which now has 27 winners.

“Every time you get a winner here, you’re happy,” Spencer added. “I started the week with a few bullets to fire – Mr Gosden’s filly yesterday [Grand Dame] the ground was too dry, and Light Infantry ran well.

“It’s a hard place to win but you’ve got to ride every horse accordingly, block what’s happened half an hour ago, and go out positive again and see how it works out."

It was a first success of what had been a frustrating week so far for Hannon, who was keen to recognise owner William Stobart’s role in the win.

“I’m delighted for William,” Hannon said. “He rang me one day and said he’d like to buy a horse to go to Royal Ascot. We got here 100-1, no chance, and he looked like he had no chance sat in last! Jamie’s given him a lovely ride.”

