'She works very hard and deserves that' - Sarah-Jayne Davies praises Jess Stewart after amateur rides first winner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jess Stewart rode her first winner when steering the Sarah-Jayne Davies -trained The Brickey Ranger to victory in the 2m novice handicap chase.

Riding for the 24th time under rules, the amateur jockey partnered the eight-year-old – who only joined Davies’s yard this month – for the first time.

The Brickey Ranger was an eight-race maiden under rules but Davies had no issues in getting her new recruit to deliver under a smart ride from Stewart. He scored by two and a quarter lengths at odds of 28-1.

Davies said: “I’m absolutely delighted, but even more so for Jess. She’s a good girl who works very hard and deserves that.

“She works full-time for us and things just haven’t gone her way. She had her own horse and then lost it, then this horse became available and we were looking for one for Jess to ride.

“He came to us two and a half weeks ago and we sweetened him up, and it seemed to do the trick dropping him in trip. Jess did a great job."

Don delights

Don Rafael got the better of a tight finish with Dwight K Schrute in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle, with a photo required to separate the pair by a short head.

Ridden by Benjamin Macey , the Sam Drinkwater-trained six-year-old was sent off the 3-1 favourite despite trying the trip for the first time, and he recorded a third success at the track on his sixth visit.

Read these next:

'I was always on the back foot there' - David Probert looking to put difficult Hong Kong stint behind him on his return to Britain

Allegations that Nico de Boinville racially abused Declan Queally not proven following BHA investigation

'We've always liked him a lot' - confidence growing as Gosdens' Guineas contender is cut again for Newmarket

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.