‘He just pushed me back in’ - Saffie Osborne accuses Wayne Lordan of boxing her in after ‘extra frustrating’ Coronation defeat

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There was huge frustration in the Touleen camp after Friday’s Coronation Stakes , in which Touleen finished strongly to be second behind Precise having been unable to get a clear run until it was too late.

Jockey Saffie Osborne described the race as “extra-frustrating” and said Wayne Lordan, on third-placed True Love, had kept her boxed in as she aimed to make her move behind Ryan Moore on the winner.

Osborne, speaking to ITV Racing, said: "On paper it was an amazing result to split the two Guineas winners but it was frustrating in the manner it happened. I switched out to follow Ryan [Moore] turning in and I felt like I was going to have a beautiful trip through.

"True Love loomed up on my outside and just pushed me back in. It's extra-frustrating, I thought I had a clean passage to follow Ryan but Wayne could obviously see me going well and put me back in.

"Touleen's very brave but she's not a very big filly, True Love is probably double the size of her, so it wasn't too hard for him to put me back in behind them."

Saffie Osborne: "I thought I had a clean passage to follow Ryan" Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

However, the stewards looked more dimly on the actions of Luke Morris, riding Moon Target, who leaned left under pressure as Osborne switched inside, with Morris subsequently banned for three days for careless riding.

Moreover, Touleen’s trainer Owen Burrows admitted that Lordan was right not to give Touleen any room.

Burrows said: "He's there and he's not going to give her any room, and quite rightly as well. It's just slightly frustrating."

When asked if it was a case of team tactics, he said: "The other filly's [True Love] finished third, so she was obviously there trying, it's just how it worked out. Sometimes racing isn't fair so you have to suck it up, take it on the chin and we move on."

Angus Gold, racing manager for the owners, added: "For me, if she'd had a clear run, she'd have given the favourite something to think about. She made up plenty of ground when she did get a run, it just would have been nice if she had got one."

It was an improved performance from Touleen, who finished second in the Fred Darling Stakes in April and sixth to True Love in the 1,000 Guineas the following month. She is entered in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes on July 10 but Burrows is keen to let the dust settle before deciding on a target.

"She split two Guineas winners and has taken a big step forward from Newmarket, so we're certainly in the right place," he said. "I do feel she's come forward a bit since the Guineas, so it's proved that she's definitely a Group 1 filly.

"We needed to see if we were going to be competitive at this level and obviously we're in the right class."

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