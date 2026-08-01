'He is very likeable but I wouldn't cross him' - Sir AP McCoy paints a revealing picture of Dylan Browne McMonagle

Glorious Goodwood's final day was important for Jim Crowley, Dylan Browne McMonagle and JP McManus. It was also a day when the three men were connected by having fascinating things said about them by Sir AP McCoy.

For Crowley, this was his first day at the races as a former jockey. To mark his retirement, the afternoon's riders formed a guard of honour following the second race. While they sported silks and breeches, Crowley wore a navy suit, his apparel a reminder that a page had turned.

Every jockey offered their hand. Every hand was shaken. For William Buick and James Doyle, there was even an embrace. Watching it all was someone who had been granted a similar honour 11 years ago. Jockeys, like horses, are a long time retired.