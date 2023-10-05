'He's going to be exciting next year' - Deakin powers to impressive success at Thurles

Deakin provided the second leg of a double for trainer Joseph O'Brien and jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle when the three-year-old made a mockery of his mark of 83 in the Killinan Handicap, powering clear by six and a half lengths.

Backed into evens, Deakin was having his second start in a handicap after he recorded an impressive maiden success at Roscommon last month and won with plenty in hand, cantering to the lead at the two-furlong pole before unleashing a smart turn of foot.

Speaking to Racing TV, Browne McMonagle said: "He's been working well and we always thought plenty of him early on in the year. He's gelded now and it's made a big difference.

"He's very versatile and I don't think he'll have any problem stepping up in trip. He's progressing and when these horses turn a corner like he has done, you never know when they're going to stop improving. He's going to be exciting next year I think."

Deakin completed a double for trainer and jockey, who teamed up to win the opening fillies' mile maiden when Je Zous justified 13-8 favouritism by a length and a quarter.

Doyle at the double

Trainer Tim Doyle is enjoying a tremendous campaign and brought his seasonal tally on the Flat to 11 when he secured a quickfire double. Wrist Art, the 13-8 favourite, easily landed the mile handicap and Alfalfa followed up half an hour later at 2-1, with 7lb claimer Wayne Hassett partnering both to victory.

Spoils shared

The spoils were shared in the mile maiden as the Noel Meade-trained Messerschmitt and Ritournelle from the Andy Slattery stable fought out a dead-heat after pulling three and a half lengths clear of Volto Di Medusa.

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.