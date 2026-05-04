'He has taken us through all sorts of trials and tribulations' – Tommie Beau wins Norfolk National again after four-year gap

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Tommie Beau delivered an emotional win for his owners when landing the Norfolk National, four years on from his first success in the race.

Owned by Simon and Christine Prout, the 11-year-old ended a losing run that had stretched back to August 2024.

The 9-2 shot travelled in midfield and was nudged along down the back straight on the final circuit of the 3m5f contest under Benjamin Macey, before jumping the last in the lead and going on to win by three lengths for trainer Seamus Mullins and record the 15th success of his career.

“This has been an exceptional horse for us," Simon Prout told Racing TV. "He has taken us through all sorts of trials and tribulations. In the last two years, my wife and I have recovered from varying degrees of cancer, and Tommie and everyone in the stables have been there for us through all sorts of grief.

"To come to the best racecourse in the UK and win back the trophy we won four years ago means so much and it’s a credit to Seamus.

"We got here on Saturday morning to prepare, and we’ve drunk, eaten and met all sorts of lovely people. And we’ve only gone and done it!”

Veterans’ glory

A six-hour journey to Fakenham paid off for Devon-based Chris Honour when Time To Bite landed the £30,000 veterans’ handicap chase.

The 11-year-old went one better than on his last start, making all under Bryan Carver to win by two-and-three-quarter lengths at 5-1.

“I can't tell you how much it means, he’s nothing short of phenomenal,” Honour said. “I ride him most days at home, and I don't do anything with him, it's quite crazy really.

"For a little yard like us, I think that's our biggest prize for a winner, so he's been absolutely brilliant.”

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