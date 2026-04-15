'He has matured well' - The Lion In Winter roars back to winning ways in the Heritage Stakes

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Lion In Winter roared back to winning ways in the Listed Heritage Stakes as he maintained a half-length advantage under Wayne Lordan over his fast-finishing Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Expanded.

It was the four-year-old's first success since he landed the Acomb Stakes in August 2024. He's been winless in eight starts since but has run some huge races, placing in Group 1 company four times last season.

Lordan had the 11-10 favourite in a prominent position throughout the mile contest before he took over the lead from Cowardofthecounty turning for home. The pair shot a couple of lengths clear and never looked like being caught, although Expanded made late inroads under Ronan Whelan to close the gap, representing to close the gap, representing a return to form for the Wootton Bassett colt.

Lordan told Racing TV: "He's been running very well in Group 1s so it was a step down today but it was a good race to get started. He felt like a horse who has matured well so back up into Group 1 company, I think he'd be fine.

"I thought he was the class horse so I just got the easiest position I could and it worked out lovely. Past the furlong pole, he gave a blow so I think he'll improve."

The winner can be backed at 14-1 with Ladbrokes for next month's Lockinge Stakes.

Eretria looks smart

The Donnacha O'Brien-trained Eretria could be an Oaks contender after she bolted up in the opening 1m2f maiden, putting six and a half lengths between her and the field under Gavin Ryan.

The Camelot filly finished second to her stablemate Emmeleia at Dundalk a fortnight ago and stepped forward markedly for her second start, producing an excellent turn of foot to career away from Sangreal at odds of 5-2.

She was clipped into 25-1 (from 50) for the Oaks by sponsors Betfred.

Read these next:

Ed Crisford to go it alone after private training offer from Dubai

Nicky Henderson says 'it wasn't a close call' as Constitution Hill ruled out of Newbury engagement on Saturday due to ground

Stuart Williams hails 'special time' to have first runner in Newmarket Classic with 1,000 Guineas bid for 50-1 Nell Gwyn winner Azleet

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate , The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here , while existing