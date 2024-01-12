'He has lots of gears' - impressive Quilixios back on track and tees up potential Arkle bid

Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios emerged as a potential Arkle contender after bouncing back to land the opening 2m novice chase at Naas on Friday.

After flopping over three miles in the Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown in November, the decision to drop back in trip was an easy one, and the seven-year-old rewarded Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore with a dominant front-running display. He beat the Gordon Elliott-trained Sa Fureur by two and a quarter lengths, while the odds-on favourite Mister Policeman was a soundly beaten third.

De Bromhead said: "That was brilliant. He jumped brilliantly, travelled well and we couldn't have asked for more. He jumped a bit right when he won at Limerick and we were a bit worried about that, but there was no sign of that here.

"He's a Triumph Hurdle winner and he has lots of gears. I think we got the trip wrong at Punchestown last time, but then again he would not blow you away with speed at home. It goes to show that those good two-milers have such a high cruising speed. He's in the Arkle at Leopardstown, so we'll talk about that, but we would have to think that the Arkle will be his race at Cheltenham."

Paddy Power cut Quilixios to 25-1 (from 50) for the Arkle and to 20-1 (from 33) for the Turners Novices' Chase.

