'He has an explosive turn of foot and put it to good use there' - Damysus sets up Group 1 campaign with dazzling display

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There were shades of the mighty Frankel in how his son Damysus demolished the opposition on his reappearance in the Group 3 Betway Earl of Sefton Stakes under James Doyle.

It is not often on the Rowley Mile that the winner can be called at the Bushes, but that was the case here as the flashy chestnut trained by John and Thady Gosden was still pulling double over his toiling five rivals at the famous landmark before powering clear.

Wathnan Racing's colt was cut to 10-1 (from 25) for next month's BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury by the sponsor after his three-and-a-quarter-length victory over the same owners' King's Gambit.

Damysus had shown he was at home on the undulations on the Rowley Mile when winning the Group 3 Darley Stakes last October, for which he carried a 3lb penalty.

Thady Gosden said: "That was good to see. He has an explosive turn of foot and put it to good use there. He'd done well over winter and has a lot of potential.

"We knew he'd handle the track as he won well here last autumn. He could go up to a mile and a quarter, but he's not short of speed so he could go back to a mile."

As well as the Lockinge, the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp was mentioned as a possible target, as was the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he could clash with stablemate Ombudsman.

Wathnan's racing manager Richard Brown said: "We're delighted with that and it's not often they're pulling double two furlongs out here. Horses like this are what the team is in it for, and hopefully he's in for a big year."

The Gosdens enjoyed a double when the well-backed Cheveley Park homebred So Regal landed the fillies' mile maiden under Ryan Moore.

Derby mover

Morshdi was cut to 20-1 (from 50) for the Betfred Derby by the sponsor after giving William Haggas a welcome winner in the Listed Feilden Stakes.

It was a first success in the Derby trial for the Somerville Lodge trainer.

Golden Horn won it in 2015 before taking the Dante and Derby, but the 2026 winner will not be following the path to Yorkshire as Haggas has long had his eye on the Dee Stakes at Chester for his bonny chestnut, who accounted for favourite Poseidon's Warrior.

Morshdi (Tom Marquand) wins the Feilden Stakes from Poseidon's Warrior (William Buick) Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Haggas, whose winner was ridden by Tom Marquand, said: "He has the Dee Stakes written all over him, even if he now has a penalty. We have a sister to the second at home, so that's another plus."

Benoit back from Bahrain

Benoit de la Sayette landed his second winner since returning from a successful winter spell in Bahrain when Magic Effort produced a 20-1 surprise in the 5f fillies' maiden.

The rider had finished second in the jockeys' championship in the Gulf nation, his stint capped off by Phantom Flight's success in this month's Group 3 King's Cup.

Magic Effort (Benoit de la Sayette) beats Call Me Tomorrow (Sean Levey) at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

On his latest winner, trained by Ismail Mohammed, he said: "I rode her work the other day and she went well. Hopefully she could be a Royal Ascot filly after that."

Gallopers

The Jim Boyle-trained Into The Sky was the pick of a host of pre-race workers and may be back here in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas on May 2.

Coolmore partner Michael Tabor and wife Doreen bought into the son of Starman after his debut win at Newbury last year, following which he was second to Words Of Truth in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at the same track.

Into The Sky would be a rare Epsom-based runner in the Newmarket Classic, and Boyle was in a positive mood after the colt impressed under Oisin Murphy.

He said: "He raced over six furlongs last year but he looks like a miler and comes alive on the track. We'll have a chat to connections, but I'd be inclined to let him take his chance in the Guineas."

The speedy Spicy Marg worked over a similar distance of seven furlongs under Hector Crouch. Trainer Michael Bell is hopeful she will get the trip in the 1,000 Guineas.

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