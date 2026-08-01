'What he’s achieved to date, I don’t think we’ve ever seen before in a jockey' - Charlie Appleby's high praise after Billy Loughnane treble

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Billy Loughnane continued his assault on the jockeys' championship as Romantic Symphony provided him with a hat-trick of Listed Chalice Stakes victories, running out a comfortable length-and-a-quarter winner for Charlie Appleby.

The 20-year-old rider, who leads the title race from reigning champion Oisin Murphy, adopted different tactics on the three-year-old Dubawi filly, settling in midfield rather than forcing the pace.

Loughnane launched his challenge three furlongs out and wore down the opposition, taking control in the final furlong to defeat Francophone, trained by Charlie Johnston. The victory marked Romantic Symphony’s third in five career starts.

Appleby told Racing TV: “She’s from a family that improves with age. She’s a big, scopey filly and as she strengthens there should be more improvement. It was important to get some black type today and hopefully she progresses.”

Loughnane completed a double when the George Boughey-trained Tryst won the 7f handicap by a length and three-quarters. He sealed a 60-1 treble when winning on Hollywell Stream for Jane Chapple-Hyam in the 1m2f fillies' handicap.

Am impressed Appleby added: “What he’s achieved to date, I don’t think we’ve ever seen before in a jockey. Billy has all the attributes to stay at the top.”

Promising Spirited Gesture

John and Thady Gosden unveiled another exciting prospect as Spirited Gesture stormed to a two-and-a-quarter-length success under Robert Havlin in the 7f novice stakes, with bigger targets now in sight.

The Kingman filly, a sister to former stable star Calyx, showed plenty of promise on her debut, while also leaving scope for improvement. She is already a best-priced 25-1 for next year’s 1,000 Guineas.

John Gosden told Racing TV: “That's the first time she was off the bridle and first time on grass for two months. She broke well, travelled well and it was a very good start. She’s got the athleticism and could head for a nice seven-furlong race or the May Hill. I think she’ll prefer some cut in the ground.”

Group contests await

Havana Sprite landed the £40,000 6f fillies' nursery by half a length for James Tate under Jack Mitchell. She was following up a Listed success over the course and distance in June and Tate suggested a possible step up to the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at the Ebor meeting could be next on the agenda.

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Evening Saigon and James Doyle make it a super seven successes this week for Wathnan Racing in the Stewards’ Cup

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