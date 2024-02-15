'He has a lot of class' - Giovinco gears up for Cheltenham with impressive win but festival target remains unclear

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Lucinda Russell is none the wiser as to the Cheltenham Festival target of Giovinco , who beat Choosethenews by an easy four lengths in a novice handicap chase that cut up to a match.

"We entered thinking we'd get an idea of whether he should run over two and a half miles or three miles at the festival and what we've ended up doing is setting him up perfectly to run in whichever race we decide," the trainer said.

"What I didn't want was for him to have a hard race at this time of year so it was perfect, although it hasn't answered the question!

"I like Choosethenews. I know he's well regarded and looked very fit in the paddock so we weren't counting our chickens, but Giovinco has a lot of class and I was really pleased with him."

Super day for Westwood

Few of the 61,629 fans who saw Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl last Sunday were among the smaller turnout at Gosforth Park five days later but golfer Lee Westwood was glad to do the double.

Having watched his beloved San Francisco 49ers come off second best at the weekend, he was delighted to see the promising Young Jack , whom he owns together with David Armstrong, land the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

Lee Westwood (left) enjoys Young Jack's win with jockey Danny McMenamin and fellow owner David Armstrong Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Ryder Cup star, who has a runner at Kelso on Friday and three at Musselburgh on Sunday before golfing duties beckon back in Dubai, said on Sky Sports Racing: "I played a tournament in Las Vegas and it finished on Saturday, so I stuck around and went to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"It's been on my bucket list for years and I'm a 49ers fan. I was gutted not to see them win but it was great to be a part of it."

Read these next:

'All she wants to do is win races' - Cheltenham dream alive for Springtime Promise after gutsy Grade 2 success

'I couldn't understand the price' - handicapper wins for second time in 17 days for four-horse trainer

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.