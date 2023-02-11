'He has a chance of competing in the future' - Osborne praises consistent performer All Dunn

Saturday: Lingfield

Jamie Osborne believes more doors will start to open for after he landed the mile handicap on his first attempt over the distance.

The three-year-old has competed over six and seven furlongs throughout his career, but the Lambourn trainer feels he is better suited to the longer trip.

He said: “I was running him over six furlongs knowing it wasn’t his trip and we got away with it as we won a couple of classified races.

“I think this is now more his trip and as long as the handicapper doesn’t get carried away, then he has a chance of competing in the future.”

Coming into the race, All Dunn had narrowly missed out on a hat-trick when finishing three-quarters of a length behind Annie Law at Kempton last week.

Osborne added: “You could argue he’s been unlucky not to win four on the bounce and if he had won last week, he probably would’ve run off a higher mark today.

“He was bought as a yearling, but was clearly never going to be a superstar, so he started the season on the right sort of mark to give him a chance.

“I would hope that now we’ve opened up the mile option that it gives us more scope going forward.”

Thrilling climax

The Andrew Balding-trained made up plenty of ground in the final stages to land the feature 6f handicap.

Turning for home, the three-year-old found himself with plenty to do in fourth, but he produced a powerful turn of foot to deny Danger Alert in second by three-quarters of a length and Rocking Ends half a length back in third.

