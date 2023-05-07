'He has a bright future' - Royal Ascot on the cards as promising Tajalla wins again

Dawson flew up from Newmarket for just two rides at the Scottish track and won on both, with the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old claiming a head success in the feature £40,000 novice stakes.

"I came up here with two live chances and it would've been great if I could have got one of them. To get two winners – it's worked out really well," Dawson said.

"Tajalla was a little slow away so I just had to bide my time and have confidence in him. Up the hill he got a little tired but I think the horse we beat [Silent Words] wasn't bad and the race will work out well. He's still a bit of a baby and he was neighing at all the other horses going to post, but it seems like he's got a bright future."

The son of Kessaar is a best-priced 33-1 shot for the Commonwealth Cup over a furlong further at Royal Ascot next month.

"He's a proper sprinter, but after today's performance you'd think he'd get six furlongs as he was quite settled," Dawson said. "He's got that Commonwealth entry and you'd imagine that's where connections could go as you only get one go at it."

Ray Dawson: claims his first winner at Hamilton with Postileo Credit: John Grossick

Dawson, who was scoring for the first time at Hamilton, also teamed up with Varian for success on Postileo after the six-year-old defied a 562-day break in the 1m5f handicap.

"He's a great old horse and a real easy ride," Dawson said. "We were a little bit boxed in but in fairness to the horse, when the gap came he went for it and really powered clear, which is a great sign after so long off the track."

