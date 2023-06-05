'He had been working exceptionally well' - Weld sweet on Irish Derby entry Knight To King after sparkling debut win

The superbly bred Knight To King looked as though he had the potential to prove the star turn on bank holiday Monday at Gowran Park, and the son of Kingman and Dermot Weld's 2006 Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Nightime could not have created a more favourable impression under Chris Hayes as he swept aside his rivals in the 1m1f maiden.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby entry was sent off a shade of odds-on and bossed the race from the outset, gradually asserting before producing a more potent turn of foot inside the last furlong to score by seven and a half lengths. Asked whether his Classic entry was a fanciful one, Weld gave a knowing smile before answering: "No."

He added: "He's a really nice colt and had been working exceptionally well. All of the family take a little bit of time and we've been in no hurry with him. He's come forward well in the last few weeks.

"We had very heavy ground in the spring. He's a very good-actioned horse so we didn't do much with him, so hopefully we have lots to look forward to. He's always shown us talent, he's been very immature both mentally and physically, but he's come forward nicely.

"I'll have a chat with Maurice Regan [Newtown Anner Stud] to see where we go with him, but we won't make any decision until we see how he comes out of it. Obviously though we go on to stakes level now and I have a few things in my mind.

"He was very straightforward today. I said if there was no pace then we could make it, the last thing we wanted was a messy race.

"Chris said he jumped the road and he looked at everything so he will have learned a lot today. It didn't surprise me the way he quickened up inside the last. He quickened up the Old Vic the other morning as if he would be effective over six furlongs and he's bred to get a mile and a half."

Rocket could be aimed at Ascot

Joseph O'Brien could well add Hotrocket to his Royal Ascot team after the lightly raced four-year-old ran out a convincing winner of the feature 7f handicap under the talented claimer Conor Stone-Walsh.

Hotrocket took over from the front-running Spanish Tenor inside the final furlong and asserted well to score by two and a half lengths.

O'Brien said: "He had a good run at Cork last time but he was back on a bit of nice ground today. He quickened well and I think he could go to Ascot for the Buckingham Palace Handicap or go to the Curragh on Derby weekend."

He added: "Conor's riding very well. He has a lot of experience pony racing and he's an asset to us. Other people are copping on to it now too and he's getting plenty of rides, which he deserves."

Foley in the wars

Shane Foley was taken to hospital for an x-ray on a possible broken collarbone after his mount Snowhaven slipped up in the concluding handicap.

