'He gets everything out of him' - determined Derek O'Connor drives Its On The Line to gritty success in Foxhunters'

Emmet Mullins scooped up more lucrative glory over the Grand National fences when Its On The Line wore down his rivals for a gritty success in the Randox Foxhunters' Chase.

The seven-year-old fell at Becher's Brook in the race last year, and despite looking outpaced just before the Melling Road, he galloped relentlessly to a four-and-a-quarter-length victory to give winning rider Derek O'Connor a second Foxhunters' success.

It was a breakthrough triumph in the race for Mullins, who had already shown his training talents for the famous fences with Noble Yeats's Grand National win in 2022.

"He's got ability and Derek was good and persistent. He gets everything out of him," Mullins said. "We were thankful for the loose horses and had a bit of company to stretch out and go away. He's not a natural leader by any stretch and loves to suss out things before figuring it out. He's well named!

"I wasn't planning on this race after Cheltenham and we did the entry speculatively. Once it turned up testing it was always going to bring his stamina into play and persuaded us to run."

Its On The Line, who avenged his narrow defeat in Cheltenham's equivalent last month, could next bid for successive wins in the Champion Hunters Chase at the Punchestown festival, but a tilt at rules company is out of the equation.

Mullins added: "He's got such a great constitution. He'll definitely get an entry at Punchestown and the plan is to stay hunter chasing next season. It's great to come to these big meetings with a chance and fingers crossed he can keep doing the business in years to come."

Bruit bolts up for Bryony

Sans Bruit gave Bryony Frost a welcome big-race winner with an impressive victory in the Red Rum Handicap Chase, which left Paul Nicholls already eyeing up a tilt at Grade 1 company.

Frost dictated matters on the six-year-old and was not for catching as he stormed to a four-length success, which gave the rider a first Graded win for the season.

"It was a great ride, Bryony suits this horse," Nicholls said. "I did offer him to Harry, but he said let Bryony ride with the light weight and she never missed a beat. She could've done with a lovely winner like that, too, and it's very well deserved."

Sans Bruit could make a swift reappearance at next weekend's Scottish Grand National meeting at Ayr, as well at Sandown's finale meeting in a fortnight.

"Last time was a sign of him coming to himself and he had been too keen in the first couple of races here. He took a long time to acclimatise to racing in this country," Nicholls added.

"He's just coming right now and could even go to Ayr and Sandown. I wouldn't be afraid to put him in the Celebration Chase."

Joy for Bryony Frost following her success on Sans Bruit in the Red Rum Handicap Chase Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Welcome win

Ben Pauling's challenging day ended on a high when Diva Luna continued her progression with victory in the concluding Grade 2 mares' bumper.

Pauling was dealt a huge blow when it was revealed Andrew and Jane Megson had removed their horses from his yard earlier on Thursday, but he enjoyed a welcome winner with the five-year-old.

She followed up her Listed win at Market Rasen in February with a three-and-half-length success under Kielan Woods, which left the trainer excited for her future.

He said: "It's been an extraordinary day, it's been the rough with the smooth.

"She's very good. We kept it simple. We knew at Market Rasen she had gears and she's got to the front and dictated. She's gorgeous."

