'He felt like a proper machine' - Edwardstone cut to 8-1 for the Champion Chase after impressive return to winning ways in Game Spirit

Edwardstone returned to winning ways in devastating fashion when making all to beat the only other finisher, Funambule Sivola, in the Grade 2 Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

The winner was cut to 8-1 (from 14) by Paddy Power for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after scoring by 40 lengths.

Tom Cannon took the race by the scruff of the neck when going to the front at the start and was at least ten lengths clear of his three rivals headed by the returning Amarillo Sky down the back straight.

Although Boothill came from last to go in pursuit of Alan King's star at the cross fence, Cannon was giving the winner at breather and was extending his advantage when the Harry Fry runner fell two out

Cannon told Sky Sports Racing: "He enjoyed it. We've come back in trip with him and it's worked out. He felt like a proper machine. He won the race in the first mile and had plenty under the bonnet. On his day he's as quick as I've ridden. I've always been his biggest supporter and on his day he can do things like this."

The winner was dropping back in trip after finishing fourth over 2m4f at Kempton last time before which he had chased home Jonbon twice over a trip similar to this 2m½f.

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30 Cheltenham, March 13)

Paddy Power: 2-5 El Fabiolo, 100-30 Jonbon, 8 Edwardstone, 14 Elizir De Nutz, Ferny Hollow, 16 Captain Guinness, 25 bar

